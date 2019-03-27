Ford pilots site for online used vehicle shopping

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is launching a pilot site to help improve the process of buying used vehicles online.

FindYourFord.com compiles a listing of used vehicles from multiple dealerships in one place. It also lets customers filter results based on mileage, color, engine type as well as features such as a heated steering wheel and specific driver-assist technologies.

If a potential buyer finds the vehicle they're looking for, they can schedule an appointment for a test drive or further discussion with that particular dealer.

The site was created by two Ford engineers and funded through Ford X, an in-house business incubator created from the company's Smart Mobility subsidiary.

"The Find Your Ford platform helps customers build relationships with dealerships, so they have a trusted partner in their corner, whether they have questions about the vehicle's technologies or need an oil change," Sunny Madra, vice president of Ford X, said Wednesday. "Other sites sell them and leave them. We know the importance of customer support after the purchase and for the life of the vehicle."

Ford is piloting the service with six dealerships near Detroit. The automaker said it is exploring opportunities to expand it to other markets.

Some online retailers such as Carvana expect their used-car sales to grow exponentially in the coming years.

CEO Ernie Garcia said earlier this year he expects Carvana to eventually sell 2 million used cars per year, after selling just under 100,000 in 2018.

Consumers currently purchase about 40 million used vehicles annually, with an average of 6.75 years between transactions. Garcia says that annual sales number could jump to 90 million transactions a year if shoppers update their used vehicles every three years on average.