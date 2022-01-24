Ford to suspend reservations for Maverick hybrid pickup, report says

Ford Motor Co. is cutting off customer orders for the Maverick , a compact hybrid pickup that the automaker had rolled out in June last year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday .

Ford told its dealers in a memo that it is suspending customer orders for the Maverick pickup truck because it is already straining to fill a backlog, the Journal reported.

The company will resume taking orders for the 2023 Maverick in the summer, the report said.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Maverick compact pickup was launched with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain as standard equipment, a technology choice aimed at keeping the vehicle's starting price below $20,000.