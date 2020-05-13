Ford launches ad campaign celebrating workers, importance to economy

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is highlighting its critical role in the U.S. economy in a new ad campaign launching this week, days ahead of a planned restart of North American vehicle production.
The company released three spots under the title "Built for America," a follow-up campaign to its "Built to Lend a Hand" commercials that offered customers payment relief amid the coronavirus crisis. The three new spots focus on Ford's industry-leading domestic vehicle production numbers as well as efforts to mass-produce masks, gowns, ventilators and other protective equipment.
"We want to strike a note of optimism as we start to get back to work," Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and international markets group, told Automotive News. "It's this connection between our company and the country. Our country collectively is going through a difficult time. Even in these difficult times, the U.S. workers and the country in general has been extremely resilient."