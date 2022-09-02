Ford, Honda, Toyota and Chevy dealerships change hands in 5 deals

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a clarification of the brokers involved in the Tiller-Jones and Fullerton transaction.

Two of the country's largest dealership groups bought stores in August, a son this year purchased a majority stake in a dealership from his father, and a Chevrolet store traded hands this spring in North Carolina.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic and import dealerships in Michigan, California, Texas and North Carolina.

Three transactions involved an auto retailer ranked on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

LaFontaine expands into western Michigan

LaFontaine Automotive Group, of Highland, Mich., has expanded into Grand Rapids on the west side of Michigan, buying Keller Ford from Rob Keller.

The acquisition Monday marked the group's fourth Ford dealership and its first acquisition of 2022 following four deals last year in which it added five stores. The dealership, founded in 1966 by Rob Keller's father, Jack Keller, was renamed LaFontaine Ford of Grand Rapids.

"Grand Rapids is our first dealership in West Michigan and the Grand Rapids market has been a key area of focus as we've looked to expand our operations and deliver our Family Deal advantage," Ryan LaFontaine, CEO of LaFontaine Automotive, said in a statement. "We see a tremendous opportunity for continued growth in the greater Grand Rapids area."

The group said it now has 52 new-vehicle franchises at 30 locations and seven collision centers, all in Michigan.

LaFontaine named Scott Tarwacki, a general manager within the group, to oversee the Grand Rapids store and promoted Luke Field, sales manager of LaFontaine Chevrolet of Dexter, to general sales manager at the new location.

LaFontaine ranks No. 33 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 24,399 new vehicles last year.