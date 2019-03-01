First Ford Ranger ads target 5 cities with hyperlocal approach

DETROIT -- The first U.S. advertising campaign for the new Ford Ranger midsize pickup focuses on an adventure theme tailored to a handful of cities.

Titled "Tough Has More Fun," the series of billboards and commercials launching today spotlights 15 men and women who ski, surf, mountain bike and rock climb, all using their Ranger. Aside from some national ads, the campaign initially will target consumers in Seattle, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix before expanding this year.

Officials say the hyperlocal approach helps them better reach customers who might not be as interested in a broader, less-personal strategy.

"We're really going more after our audience instead of getting into some of those mass broadcast opportunities," Lisa Schoder, who heads U.S. media intelligence and strategic planning for Ford Motor Co., told Automotive News. "With every campaign, we try to take it to that next level. We're getting much more targeted in using adjustable and digital media to its greatest extent."

The marketing push will include a partnership with the Weather Channel that will enable Ford to change digital billboards and website images in real time to match local weather. So, a consumer in Denver might see a skiing ad in the morning if it's snowing but a rock-climbing ad later in the day after the storm.