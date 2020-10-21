FCA rebrands its online retailing platform to E-Shop

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its online retailing experience is getting an upgrade with a new name and new capabilities.
The newly named E-Shop will improve consumer capability to purchase Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo vehicles from start to finish at home.
"Customers can buy or lease, trade in, learn about service contracts, see accessories available on a unit, apply for full credit and complete full contracts online," Yalda Ghorashy, head of the dealer digital program at FCA, told Automotive News on Wednesday.