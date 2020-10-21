FCA rebrands its online retailing platform to E-Shop

It was launched in April to assist in the shift to remote sales amid the pandemic.

"Six months ago, we pulled forward the national launch of E-Shop to help our dealers who were attempting to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," Jeff Kommor, FCA's U.S. sales chief, said in a statement. "Little did we know what a powerful tool E-Shop would become."

New features are being added to E-Shop starting Wednesday with the launch of a real-time online chat tool. Additional updates will be available by the end of the year, including the ability to schedule test-drive appointments, make reservations and search new and used inventory.

According to the statement, online shopping traffic has increased more than 65 percent since the launch of the program.

Ghorashy said that research is showing that dealers will continue using digital retail well beyond COVID as a way to offer convenience to consumers.

E-Shop can be accessed through the brands' websites or on participating dealership sites.