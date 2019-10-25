Fair laying off 40% of staff, reports say

Used-vehicle leasing subscription service Fair says it is laying off 40 percent of its staff and removing CFO Tyler Painter, brother of CEO and co-founder Scott Painter.

The changes were first reported Thursday by the website TechCrunch and later by The Wall Street Journal, which quoted a spokeswoman for the Santa Monica, Calif., company.

The Journal, citing a person with knowledge of the matter, said the layoffs involve nearly 300 people.

Fair uses its subscription model to provide used and certified used vehicles to customers by working with car dealerships.

Several investors have shown interest in the company since its inception. Fair has raised $385 million in funding led by SoftBank Group Corp.

Fair announced a $500 million credit deal with Mizuho Bank in September as part of an expansion. The deal was expected to bolster Fair's partnership with Uber in providing drivers with access to vehicles for ride-hailing operations, regardless of their credit. Uber sold its unprofitable leasing business to Fair for $400 million in 2018.

The Mizuho deal was the third line of credit that Fair had closed in recent months. Previously, it received a $100 million debt facility and minor equity investment from Ally Financial and a $50 million increase to an existing credit line with Silicon Valley Bank this summer.

Ford Motor Co. sold its vehicle subscription service, Canvas, to Fair in a move to bow out of the subscription model, which a growing number of companies have found to be challenging and financially unsustainable.