EV charging networking in U.S. getting more robust, but challenges remain, study says

The U.S. public charging network for electric vehicles is becoming more robust, but significant differences in reliability and performance remain between providers, an industry ranking by engineering consulting firm Umlaut found.
The group tested chargers by Volkswagen's Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink Charging, EVconnect, Greenlots and Tesla's Superchargers across seven U.S. states in September.
Electrify America reached the highest score in the ranking, followed by Tesla's Supercharger and ChargePoint, said Umlaut, which was acquired by Accenture in October.