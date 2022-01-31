EV charging networking in U.S. getting more robust, but challenges remain, study says

The group tested chargers by Volkswagen's Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink Charging, EVconnect, Greenlots and Tesla's Superchargers.

TINA BELLON
Reuters
AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION

The U.S. public charging network for electric vehicles is becoming more robust, but significant differences in reliability and performance remain between providers, an industry ranking by engineering consulting firm Umlaut found.

The group tested chargers by Volkswagen's Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink Charging, EVconnect, Greenlots and Tesla's Superchargers across seven U.S. states in September.

Electrify America reached the highest score in the ranking, followed by Tesla's Supercharger and ChargePoint, said Umlaut, which was acquired by Accenture in October.
 

Related Article
Opening up Supercharger network may not be easy

The ranking considered the technical performance of chargers, as well as the charging station environment, such as lighting, roofing and nearby amenities. It also took into account the performance of charging networks' apps, which car owners use to look for nearby chargers and make payments.

"Across all categories we see the system becoming more mature and stable," said Hakan Ekman, one of the study's authors. The firm conducted a similar ranking in 2020 in California.

The group used a Tesla Model 3 and a Ford Mach-E for its 2021 tests, but did not consider the vehicles' performance in their rankings.

The build-out of public charging stations is seen as crucial to support a growing fleet of EVs on U.S. roads. While 80 percent of current U.S. EV owners charge their car at home, a robust charging network is considered a prerequisite to making consumers comfortable with EVs and increasing their share.

Last year, EVs accounted for around 2 percent of all U.S. new vehicle sales, a share carmakers vow to increase to at least 40 percent by 2030.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cox Automotive launches mobility unit aimed at automakers, dealers, fleets
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Cox Automotive headquarters
Cox Automotive launches mobility unit aimed at automakers, dealers, fleets
From one Ford to another
Land Cruiser: Demand in Japan soaring
Need an SUV in 4 years? Better order your Land Cruiser right now
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-31-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive