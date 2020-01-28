Edmunds to cut 129 jobs in Calif., Detroit

Vehicle listings company Edmunds will eliminate 129 jobs by March following what the company termed "a review of our business operations."

Edmunds notified the state of California about the job reductions, including a list of affected positions, in a letter this month as required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act.

The company will cut 122 jobs at its Santa Monica, Calif., headquarters, and another seven at a satellite office in Detroit, by March 7.

"This workforce reduction, when finalized, is expected to be permanent," Jamie Epstein, Edmunds' vice president of employment experience, wrote in the WARN letter dated Jan. 6. "However, our offices are not being closed."