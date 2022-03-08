Ed Morse Automotive buys dealerships in Iowa

Ed Morse Automotive Group has expanded into Iowa, buying three domestic brand dealerships.
The dealership group, of Delray Beach, Fla., on Monday bought a Ford-Lincoln-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram rooftop and a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership in Muscatine, plus a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership in DeWitt, from Krieger Auto Group.
The dealerships were renamed Ed Morse Ford-Lincoln-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Muscatine, Ed Morse Chevrolet-Buick-GMC Muscatine and Ed Morse Chevrolet-Buick-GMC DeWitt. The transaction also included a NAPA Auto Parts store in Muscatine. In total, the Ed Morse group said it is adding nearly 125 employees to its team.
Muscatine is located along the Mississippi River and the Illinois border. DeWitt is northeast of Muscatine.