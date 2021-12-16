As an unprecedented year comes to an end, it’s a good time to reflect and put things into perspective.
Our 2021 Yearbook will break down one of the most memorable periods in the auto industry, giving you the kind of context needed to get a head start on 2022.
You can take an early look at our yearbook, which shows the year’s All-Stars, Rising Stars, the Best Dealerships To Work For, top innovators from the PACE Awards and the 40 Under 40 brightest stars in auto retailing.
And get a jump on the new year with a detailed look at the new products coming for 2022.
Come back on Dec. 27 for a complete rundown of the year’s top stories, loads of industry data and what you can expect in the coming year. We also will profile our inaugural Champions of Diversity, honoring those who have made a difference in improving industry diversity, equity and inclusion.
Our greatly expanded yearbook gives you the complete picture of an unforgettable year for the industry.
An early look at our 2021 Yearbook, and a look ahead to next year
