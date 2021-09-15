Dodge, Porsche top J.D. Power most-appealing new vehicles study

Tesla, if statistically complete results were available, would have ranked No. 1, ahead of Porsche.

For the second year in a row, Stellantis' Dodge brand secured the top spot in a J.D. Power study that ranks the emotional appeal of new vehicles.

Dodge ranked highest among mass-market brands in 2021, according to J.D. Power's Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. The study asks owners to consider 37 new-vehicle attributes, such as comfort level in the driver's seat or excitement felt when hitting the accelerator.

Owners' responses are aggregated to compute an overall APEAL index and scores are measured on a 1,000-point scale, J.D. Power said.

Dodge received a score of 882, well above the average of 845 for mass-market brands.

Ram ranked second with 881 points. Dodge and Ram also finished in the first two spots in the 2020 study and both performed well in the 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

"Dodge not only leads mass-market brands in APEAL this year, but also was a close second to sibling brand Ram in IQS earlier this year," J.D. Power said in a statement.

Nissan ranked third among mass-market brands with 866 points. GMC and Ford rounded out the top five mass-market rankings with 861 and 858 points, respectively.

Toyota saw the largest gain in its mass-market rankings, moving up five places year over year.

J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Automotive Performance Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Nameplate index ranking (based on a 1,000 point scale)

Premium brand:      Mass market brand:
Porsche882
Dodge882
Ram881
Genesis879
Land Rover879
Lincoln876
BMW874
Cadillac871
Mercedes-Benz867
Nissan866
GMC861
Lexus860
Ford858
Volvo856
Kia856
Alfa Romeo854
Jaguar852
Audi850
Hyundai847
Mazda847
Mini847
Chevrolet845
Acura842
Infiniti842
Honda839
Toyota838
Subaru835
VW834
Jeep830
Buick829
Mitsubishi827
Chrysler826
   
Luxury Average864
Mass Market Average845

Buick, Mitsubishi and Chrysler ranked on the low end of the scale. Buick scored 829 points and Mitsubishi scored 827. Chrysler finished last with a score of 826.

Among premium brands, Porsche nabbed the top spot for the third consecutive year. The luxury brand scored 882 points. It was followed by Genesis, Land Rover, Lincoln and BMW. Genesis saw the largest gain in the premium segment — the brand moved up four places from last year.

The average APEAL score for premium brands was 864 points, which outscored the mass-market average. However, the 19-point gap between mass-market and premium-brand average scores is down from a 23-point gap in 2020.

"One of the biggest factors driving the industry's improvement this year is the introduction of several highly appealing new models," David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D. Power, said in a statement. "The APEAL study measures owners' emotional attachment to their new vehicle, and the product launches that took place this model year have done a really good job. Some are all-new and some are redesigns, but the new launches demonstrate that automakers are getting even better at hitting buyers' emotional triggers."

Top three models per segment

Top overall model: Nissan Maxima

SegmentHighest rankedOthers ranked
Small Premium Car*Mercedes-Benz CLAMercedes-Benz A-Class
Small Car*Nissan VersaHyundai Accent
Compact Premium CarBMW 4 SeriesLexus IS, BMW 3 Series
Compact CarNissan SentraHyundai Elantra, Honda Civic
Premium Sporty CarChevrolet CorvetteLexus LC, Porsche 911
Midsize Premium Car*Cadillac CT5Lexus ES
Midsize CarKia K5Hyundai Sonata, Honda Accord
Upper Midsize Premium Car*Genesis G80Audi A6
Large Car*Nissan MaximaDodge Charger
Small Premium SUVVolvo XC40Mercedes-Benz GLA, Lexus UX
Small SUVFord Bronco SportMini Countryman, Chevrolet TrailBlazer
Compact Premium SUVBMW X4Porsche Macan, BMW X3
Compact SUVFord Mustang Mach-E Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-5
Midsize Premium SUVLand Rover DefenderLexus RX, Cadillac XT5
Midsize SUVChevrolet BlazerNissan Murano, Hyundai Santa Fe
Upper Midsize Preium SUVBMW X6Genesis GV80, Mercedes-Benz GLE (tie), Porsche Cayenne (tie)
Upper Midsize SUVKia TellurideDodge Durango, Hyundai Palisade
Large Premium SUVBMW X7Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover Range Rover
Large SUVChevrolet TahoeGMC Yukon
Minivan*Toyota Sienna
Midsize PickupHonda RidgelineJeep Gladiator, Ford Ranger
Large Light Duty PickupRam 1500GMC Sierra (tie), Nissan Titan (tie)
Large Heavy Duty Pickup*GMC Sierra HDRam 2500/3500
*No other model in this segment performs above segment average.

Tesla racked up 893 index points, the highest score in the study. However, the electric vehicle maker was not officially ranked because it doesn't give J.D. Power permission to survey owners in 15 states where it is required. J.D. Power said that Tesla's score of 893 is based on results in the 35 remaining states.

Automotive parent companies received awards from J.D. Power for models that ranked highest in their respective segment. General Motors secured five awards (Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Blazer, Chevrolet Corvette, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Sierra HD). BMW AG took four awards (BMW 4 Series, X4, X6 and X7.

Hyundai Motor Group and Nissan Motor Co. took three awards apiece, while Ford Motor Co. won two awards.

The 2021 U.S. APEAL study is based on responses from 110,827 owners of new 2021 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. J.D. Power said the study was conducted from February through July.

Related Article
Ram tops J.D. Power initial quality rankings for first time
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As 3rd-party tags vanish, dealership data gains importance to marketing
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
iRide becomes a lab for tinkering with digital retail formula
Impatient Bronco buyers might get a bottle of spirits via a Ford fund set up to help ease the wait.
No Bronco yet? Ford wants to buy you a drink
As 3rd-party tags vanish, dealership data gains importance to marketing
As 3rd-party tags vanish, dealership data gains importance to marketing
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive