Deliveries of Hummer Edition 1 pickup, with 329-mile range, to start in December

DETROIT — General Motors said it will begin delivering the GMC Hummer EV pickup to customers next month.

Duncan Aldred , vice president of global Buick and GMC, said Tuesday the $112,595 Hummer Edition 1 — the only version available for the first year — will have a 329-mile range, tow up to 7,500 pounds and haul up to 1,300 pounds. He declined to say how many reservations the brand has booked or how many Edition 1 pickups will be produced.

"This really culminates what's been an amazing journey of two years," Aldred said on a media call. "It's the fastest program GM has ever done from idea/inception to engineering it and delivering it into the hands of the customer."

The Hummer is GM's first EV built on its proprietary Ultium battery platform. Less expensive trims of the pickup, as well as a Hummer SUV, are scheduled to arrive in 2022 and 2023.

The Hummer pickup received a high-level endorsement last week when President Joe Biden visited GM's Factory Zero and drove the truck, calling it "one hell of a vehicle." Aldred said GMC took in seven times more reservations that day than normal and that visits to its website were up 230 percent.

Biden's visit helped make November the best month for reservations aside from the earlier reveal months for the Hummer pickup and SUV, Aldred said. He said GM had recorded about 125,000 hand-raisers for the pickup and that a majority of those have placed reservations, which require a refundable $100 deposit. It's unclear how many reservation holders will convert to actual sales.

The Edition 1 pickup will be classified as a heavy-duty vehicle, Aldred said. It will beat to market rivals including Ford Motor Co.'s F-150 Lightning, which is set to debut next spring, and the Tesla Cybertruck, which is expected to come out near the end of next year.

The Hummer Edition 1 models weigh 9,046 pounds, or 4.5 tons — more than twice as much as a base-level GMC Sierra full-size pickup.

GM has said the pickup will offer 1,000 hp, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and a 0-to-60-mph time of three seconds.