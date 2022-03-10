Dealerships sold in Texas, Virginia, Delaware

Preston Automotive Group bought its first dealership in Wilmington, Del., with the purchase of Brandywine Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram on Feb. 24.

The group acquired the dealership from Robert Jones and Steve Boyd, said Robert Childs, chief marketing officer at Preston Automotive, of Maryland.

The dealership was renamed Preston Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Wilmington. It marks the second Stellantis store for the group.

"We are excited to team up with the Jones and Boyd family and build on their over 60 year reputation," Preston Automotive CEO David Wilson Jr. said in a statement.

The transaction included a collision center and an RV dealership, both in Wilmington.

It marks the first acquisition for Preston Automotive since it bought a Maryland Ford dealership in October 2020, Childs said.

Preston Automotive now has 14 dealerships across Delaware, Maryland and Virgina.

The group ranks No. 125 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 7,541 new vehicles in 2020.