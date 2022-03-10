Dealerships sold in Texas, Virginia, Delaware

Preston Automotive, Jim Koons Automotive, Sheehy Auto, Jordan-Capps partnership acquire dealerships.

Preston Automotive Group, Sheehy Auto Stores, Jims Koons Automotive Cos. and a partnership expanded their dealership counts with purchases in February and in the third and fourth quarters of last year.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic and luxury brands and dealerships in Delaware, Virginia and Texas. Three transactions involved groups ranked on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Delaware deal

Preston Automotive Group bought its first dealership in Wilmington, Del., with the purchase of Brandywine Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram on Feb. 24.

The group acquired the dealership from Robert Jones and Steve Boyd, said Robert Childs, chief marketing officer at Preston Automotive, of Maryland.

The dealership was renamed Preston Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Wilmington. It marks the second Stellantis store for the group.

"We are excited to team up with the Jones and Boyd family and build on their over 60 year reputation," Preston Automotive CEO David Wilson Jr. said in a statement.

The transaction included a collision center and an RV dealership, both in Wilmington.

It marks the first acquisition for Preston Automotive since it bought a Maryland Ford dealership in October 2020, Childs said.

Preston Automotive now has 14 dealerships across Delaware, Maryland and Virgina.

The group ranks No. 125 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 7,541 new vehicles in 2020.

Lexus store acquired in Va.

Sheehy Auto Stores expanded its Virginia footprint last month with the acquisition of its second Lexus dealership.

Sheehy Auto, of Fairfax, Va., bought Lexus of Richmond from George Whitlow on Feb. 22.

"We are excited that Lexus and the prior owner have given us the opportunity to serve the Richmond market," Vince Sheehy, president of Sheehy Auto, said in a statement.

The dealership was renamed Sheehy Lexus of Richmond. The group noted that the Lexus dealership was renovated in 2020.

The Lexus acquisition is the group's first purchase since it bought Ultimate Buick-GMC and Ultimate Subaru in Fredericksburg, Va., in September. Sheehy last year also bought CarMax Laurel Toyota in Maryland in January and in April sold Sheehy Ford of Marlow Heights in Maryland.

Sheehy ranks No. 44 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 19,441 new vehicles in 2020.

GM dealerships sold in Texas

Scott Jordan and Tim Capps expanded their dealership ownership with the December purchase of two General Motors dealerships in Texas.

Jordan and Capps on Dec. 20 bought John Roley Autocenter Levelland and John Roley Autocenter in Littlefield from John Roley, Jordan said.

The dealerships were renamed Levelland Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Littlefield Chevrolet-Buick-GMC. Both cities are in North Texas, west of Lubbock.

"We've had a long relationship with the previous owner through our 20 Group," Jordan said in an email to Automotive News. "He wanted to retire and approached us about buying them. He wanted to sell to someone he trusted and would give his existing employees a fair shot at moving forward with the stores."

A 20 Group typically includes a group of 20 dealers or dealership executives who share best practices.

Jordan said he and Capps, who is dealer principal of both Chevrolet-Buick-GMC stores, also are partners in Gabriel/Jordan Buick-GMC in Kilgore, Texas. Jordan said he also has ownership interests in other Texas dealerships.

Jim Koons buys Ford store

Jim Koons Automotive Cos. expanded its Virginia presence in the third quarter of 2021 with the purchase of a Ford dealership.

Jim Koons Automotive, of Vienna, Va., bought Cowles Parkway Ford in Woodbridge, Va., which was owned by Steven Cowles. Ford confirmed the transaction occurred in August.

The dealership was renamed Koons Woodbridge Ford. The dealership noted the name change in an Aug. 17 Facebook post.

Woodbridge is south of Washington, D.C.

Jim Koons Automotive has 20 dealerships across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, according to its website.

Jim Koons Automotive ranks No. 19 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 31,417 new vehicles in 2020.

