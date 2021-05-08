Dealerships explore chat options instead of lead forms

Rydell is experimenting with replacing the lead form — which asks customers for contact information to view a price, for instance, or to get more information about a vehicle — with real-time communication through chat and text.

The dealership group and some others are exploring ways to engage with customers while they're actively shopping vs. trying to reach them after their website visit. Proponents say the approach can improve consumers' overall experience — and help prevent sales lost to another dealership that responds faster.

"It's not us trying to get ahold of them again and them saying they're busy," Hibma said. As a customer, "the last thing I want to do is fill out a form, hope they call me back, and now I'm in a meeting."

Dealership technology providers and consultants told Automotive News there are multiple approaches to communicating with customers in real time, from chatbots that can quickly guide customers to information to live chats with business development agents on the website, on Facebook or via text message.