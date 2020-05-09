Dealerships can fight work-from-home vulnerabilities

Companies have expanded remote work arrangements in recent weeks as governments have ordered nonessential businesses closed to keep people from congregating at offices, dealerships included.

Yet dealership consultants who specialize in information technology say retailers generally aren't familiar with having employees work remotely — and neither are their computer systems, which routinely handle customers' personal information. Home offices may keep the work pipeline from being entirely halted, but they pose new cybersecurity risks.

Perhaps the biggest risk to a dealership is allowing employees to use their home computers for work. That's because employees would not have corporate anti-virus protection, and that could create an unsecured opening for a cyberattacker to infiltrate the network and access data, according to Helion Technologies and Proton Technologies Inc., two IT consultants that work with dealerships. Dealerships have no way to monitor the activity on an employee's personal computer.

"Home PCs are inherently not secure," said Erik Nachbahr, president of Helion Technologies. "You could count on that they're compromised."