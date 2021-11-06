Carter Myers acquires 4 franchised rooftops in West Virginia, Virginia

Carter Myers Automotive, of Charlottesville, Va., has purchased Miller Auto Group, adding four rooftops in two states along with the Toyota brand to its lineup.

Carter Myers bought the group, owned by John Miller, on Wednesday. It included Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram and Chevrolet-Toyota dealerships in Martinsburg, W. Va. , and Honda and Hyundai dealerships in Winchester, Va. Carter Myers purchased a Subaru store in Winchester last year.

The newly acquired stores were renamed CMA's Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Martinsburg, CMA's Chevrolet-Toyota of Martinsburg, CMA's Honda of Winchester and CMA's Hyundai of Winchester. Winchester is about 25 miles south of Martinsburg, just across the state line.

"We have known the Miller family for many years and are excited to welcome their team to CMA," Carter Myers CEO Liza Borches, said in a statement. "As far back as the 1970s, George and John Miller worked with my dad [H. Carter Myers III] as West Virginia and Virginia dealers and through their leadership roles in the National Automobile Dealers Association."