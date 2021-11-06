Carter Myers acquires 4 franchised rooftops in West Virginia, Virginia

The acquisition closed on Nov. 3

Carter Myers Automotive on Nov. 3 acquired Miller Auto Group, with dealerships in West Virginia and Virginia. The deal included a Honda dealership in Winchester, Va.

Carter Myers Automotive, of Charlottesville, Va., has purchased Miller Auto Group, adding four rooftops in two states along with the Toyota brand to its lineup.

Carter Myers bought the group, owned by John Miller, on Wednesday. It included Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram and Chevrolet-Toyota dealerships in Martinsburg, W. Va., and Honda and Hyundai dealerships in Winchester, Va. Carter Myers purchased a Subaru store in Winchester last year.

The newly acquired stores were renamed CMA's Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Martinsburg, CMA's Chevrolet-Toyota of Martinsburg, CMA's Honda of Winchester and CMA's Hyundai of Winchester. Winchester is about 25 miles south of Martinsburg, just across the state line.

"We have known the Miller family for many years and are excited to welcome their team to CMA," Carter Myers CEO Liza Borches, said in a statement. "As far back as the 1970s, George and John Miller worked with my dad [H. Carter Myers III] as West Virginia and Virginia dealers and through their leadership roles in the National Automobile Dealers Association."

John Miller Sr. began Miller Auto with a used-car business in 1955, and his twin sons, George Miller and John Miller, later took over. George Miller died in 2012, and John Miller recently decided to retire.

"Liza and CMA share our dedication to our communities and by joining CMA our associates will now earn ownership in the company," John Grist, vice president of Miller Auto Group, said in a statement. Grist is staying on as executive manager, overseeing the newly acquired dealerships.

Carter Myers' now nearly 1,000 employees own more than 26 percent of the company through an employee stock ownership plan.

Carter Myers ranks No. 117 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S, retailing 8,002 new vehicles in 2020.

Letter
Editor

