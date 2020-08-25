Dealers across Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Laura

Automotive retailers along the northern Gulf Coast in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are preparing their dealerships for severe weather. While Tropical Storm Marco has weakened, all eyes remain on Laura, which was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday and was moving toward the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

Several cities and towns, such as Galveston, Texas , were evacuating on Wednesday.

Dealer associations in the affected states said that several members opted to close their doors as early as Monday.

Louisiana dealers are "hoping for the best but expecting the worst," Will Green, president of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, told Automotive News.

"It's one of the realities of southern Louisiana — you have to be good at hurricane preparedness."