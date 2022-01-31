Cox Automotive launches mobility unit aimed at automakers, dealers, fleets

Cox Automotive , a unit of privately held Cox Enterprises, has launched a new Mobility division to provide commercial services to vehicle manufacturers, dealers and fleet operators, the company said on Monday.

Cox Automotive Mobility will offer data, insights and technical expertise in four areas — fleet services, fleet operations, EV battery solutions and emerging ventures.

The Mobility unit will leverage the ability of two companies Cox Automotive acquired in 2021 : FleetMaster Inc, based in Ghent, Belgium, and Spiers News Technologies, based in Oklahoma City.

The company said the unit will be led by President Joe George, who "will oversee operational strategy for the division, as well as continuing to run U.S. operations."

Cox said Paul Humphreys was appointed managing director of Mobility, Cox Automotive International, "overseeing strategy, execution and operations outside the U.S."

FleetMaster’s fleet management software is aimed at dealers and mobility operators, and addresses emerging business models such as vehicle subscriptions and short-term rentals, the company press release said .

Spiers New Technologies assists manufacturers with management of advanced batteries, including repair, remanufacturing, refurbishing and repurposing. Cox and Spiers also have built a health diagnostic tool to assess the condition of EV batteries.

The Mobility unit will initially operate in North America and Europe but plans to expand to other regions.

Automotive News contributed to this report.