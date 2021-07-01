Ciocca Dealerships acquires highest-volume Corvette dealership

The highest-volume Chevrolet Corvette dealership for 27 years running has a new owner.

Ciocca Dealerships on Wednesday bought Kerbeck Corvette in Atlantic City, N.J. The Kerbeck store has held the title of No. 1 Corvette dealer based on sales each year from 1994 to 2020, according to the Kerbecks and confirmed by General Motors.

The transaction with brothers Charlie Kerbeck, George Kerbeck and Frank Kerbeck included Kerbeck Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Kerbeck Cadillac of Atlantic City, both in Atlantic City. The Kerbeck family had served the city for 45 years.

The stores will be renamed Ciocca Corvette of Atlantic City, Ciocca Chevrolet-Buick GMC of Atlantic City and Ciocca Cadillac of Atlantic City.