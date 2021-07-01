Ciocca Dealerships acquires highest-volume Corvette dealership

Kerbeck Corvette holds the title for most Chevrolet Corvette sales for 27 straight years.

Ciocca Dealerships.

The highest-volume Chevrolet Corvette dealership for 27 years running has a new owner.

Ciocca Dealerships on Wednesday bought Kerbeck Corvette in Atlantic City, N.J. The Kerbeck store has held the title of No. 1 Corvette dealer based on sales each year from 1994 to 2020, according to the Kerbecks and confirmed by General Motors.

The transaction with brothers Charlie Kerbeck, George Kerbeck and Frank Kerbeck included Kerbeck Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Kerbeck Cadillac of Atlantic City, both in Atlantic City. The Kerbeck family had served the city for 45 years.

The stores will be renamed Ciocca Corvette of Atlantic City, Ciocca Chevrolet-Buick GMC of Atlantic City and Ciocca Cadillac of Atlantic City.

Gregg Ciocca is CEO of Ciocca Dealerships.

"It's an iconic acquisition, once in a lifetime," Ciocca Dealerships CEO Gregg Ciocca told Automotive News, adding that this is Ciocca's fourth Chevrolet dealership, second Buick-GMC store and first Cadillac dealership.

Gregg Ciocca said Kerbeck Corvette is a brand within itself with about 1,600 sales last year and that the store delivered more than 220 of the sports coupes last month.

"We feel very fortunate that they selected us and we're able to carry it on," he said. "They're big shoes to fill, and we want to make them proud and we want to do just a great job with the franchise here."

Ciocca in December also bought Kerbeck Subaru in Pleasantville, N.J. That store was renamed Ciocca Subaru of Pleasantville.

Dealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements.

Gregg Ciocca has since grown his dealership business to 24 stores and 16 brands across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The group also was awarded a Subaru open point in Philadelphia, a 170,000-square-foot store that is set to open for sales in August.
Ciocca, of Quakertown, Pa., ranks No. 93 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 9,926 new vehicles in 2020.

The Kerbeck family operates the F.C. Kerbeck exotics dealership in Palmyra, N.J. The store sells Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Maserati vehicles. It also has F.C. Kerbeck Buick-GMC in Palmyra.

Bel Air Partners, a buy-sell advisory firm in Hopewell, N.J., represented the sellers in the transaction. Ciocca did not use a broker.

GM
Audi plans switch to agency model for EV sales in Europe
