Chrysler uses #VanLife as a foil to market its Pacifica

Most brands mine social media and influencer trends to tap into popular crazes. But Chrysler is using one rising phenomenon as a foil — #VanLife .

The hashtag, which is affixed to social content plugging the kind of nomadic lifestyle that has gained traction during the pandemic, serves as the inspiration for a new campaign for the brand’s Pacifica van, which has premium features like entertainment screens for multiple seats and a built-in vacuum. Ads tout those creature comforts by pitting Pacifica owners against the sort of van life proponents and influencers associated with social media content, which often involves DIY campervan conversions that lack bells and whistles.

Doner handled the campaign, which includes TV and digital buys.