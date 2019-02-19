China's Zotye adds marketing vet Jan Thompson to U.S. team

Zotye, the Chinese automaker with plans to launch retail operations in the United States in late 2020, has added two marketing veterans to its leadership team.
Jan Thompson, 69, has been named senior vice president of marketing for Zotye USA and its parent company, HAAH Automotive Holdings, which is headquartered in Lake Forest, Calif. Thompson, named one of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2005 and 2010, has led marketing activities at Mazda, Toyota and Nissan in North America. She also has been executive vice president of Omnicon Group and vice president of Advanstar Communications Inc. She most recently was Ipsos' senior vice president, North America lead, and she will remain on the board of directors at Auto Web, an automotive media and marketing services company in Irvine, Calif. Her appointment is effective March 1, HAAH said in a statement.