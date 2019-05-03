China's Zotye adding U.S. dealers while parent preps for 2nd brand

DETROIT — Zotye USA is looking to add 120 dealers — some taking multiple points or entire markets — by late 2020 while its holding company prepares to bring other Chinese manufacturers' vehicles to the U.S.

Duke Hale, CEO of HAAH Automotive Holdings in Lake Forest, Calif., told Automotive News to "stay tuned" for an announcement soon on HAAH adding another brand. He declined to elaborate.

Last fall, Zotye USA was created when HAAH signed a distributorship agreement with Chinese automaker Zotye Automobile International Co. Hale started HAAH with partners in 2014 with the plan of handling multiple brands.

"HAAH Automotive Holdings is a holding company really designed to handle shared services, so IT, legal, finance, HR, parts distribution, those kind of things are housed in HAAH Holdings. That was always the vision," Hale said. "Zotye USA happens to be the first brand we'll represent."

HAAH may manage "two or three brands, each having its own distinct team representing it and its own distinct dealers, so no consolidation or coordination between brands — each separate."