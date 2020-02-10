Chevrolet releases 2021 Tahoe SUV base prices

Chevrolet released its base prices for the 2021 Tahoe full-size SUV , showing slight increases and a price decrease in one model.

The Tahoe LS will start at $50,295, up $1,000 from the 2020 model.

The Tahoe LT starts at $55,095, up $800.

The Tahoe Premier starts at $63,895, down $100.

The prices include transportation and destination fees.

All three models will have a standard 10-speed automatic transmission and new independent rear suspension. They also offer 10 more inches of third-row legroom, 66 percent more cargo behind the third row and 30 percent more maximum cargo.

U.S. sales of the Tahoe fell 2.8 percent to 101,189 vehicles in 2019, but the nameplate still led the large SUV segment, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Chevy faces growing competition in that segment from the Ford Expedition, which finished second with sales of 86,422 vehicles — a surge of 58 percent over 2018, according to the Data Center.

The Tahoe holds a 7.2 percent share of the overall U.S. SUV market.

Chevy said four packages will be available for the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban SUVs: LT, Z71, Premier and High Country.

Monte Doran, a Chevrolet spokesman, said pricing for Suburban models are expected to be about $2,700 more than "comparably equipped" Tahoe models.

Chevrolet expects 2021 model-year regular production to begin this spring, it said in an email to Automotive News.