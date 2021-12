General Motors said Monday it is extending a production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt EV , through the end of February.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules after a series of fires. Earlier this month it extended its production shutdown through late January. GM has also indefinitely halted retail sales of new Bolt vehicles.