An "oversharing mom" who can't stop talking about her Carvana buying experience takes center stage in the online used-vehicle retailer's first-ever Super Bowl ad.

Carvana released the 30-second commercial on Wednesday. It will air nationally during the Feb. 13 game.

It depicts a talkative mom character telling person after person she encounters — her son, an elevator full of people, a grocery store employee, a hairstylist, guests at a wedding and more — that she had a pleasant customer journey.