Changes made quickly during pandemic will have lasting effect on retail

Dealerships worked quickly to create safe business environments for employees and consumers in the initial weeks of the pandemic, procuring cleaning products and altering processes and staffing to accommodate social distancing. There was a slight lag, however, on conveying those changes to consumers, said Kerri Wise, vice president of communications at TrueCar Inc.

"When COVID first struck, it was difficult to communicate, 'What am I going to do differently as a dealership to make you feel better?' It took a week or two," Wise said. "That's an important lesson we learned. It's one thing to have those processes in place, but we also need to market and communicate them very well."

The changes themselves — which ultimately rested on spending less time in the dealership — have been positively received by customers, panelists said. Dealerships are making it clear that with remote pickup and delivery options as well as increased digital retailing processes, vehicle sales can happen anywhere and most anytime, rather than just when customers can spare several hours out of the week to meet in person.

This ultimately will increase productivity of dealership employees during the hours sales typically lag — the traditional workweek, dealers on the panel said.

"We should be able to have a Tuesday at midday as busy as we have a Saturday or a Thursday at 9 p.m.," said Liza Borches, CEO of Carter Myers Automotive in Charlottesville, Va. "That's going to allow us to bring better people in the industry [and] have better-paid associates because they can spread the number of sales across a week and not on weekends and evenings."

In the long term, spending less time in the dealership could lead to changes in dealership job descriptions and how a store functions. The result may be fewer employees taking on more responsibilities in smaller, less cost-intensive buildings, the panelists said.

Challenges remain, and more lessons will be learned as the industry powers through what have been some of its darkest days. National Automobile Dealers Association Chairman Rhett Ricart said these changes will only strengthen the dealership model.

"We're adjusting our business model, and it's being disrupted every day," said Ricart, also CEO of Ricart Automotive Group in Columbus, Ohio. "It's really what our customers want, and our vendor partners are with us the whole way to help us get the deliverables to our customers."