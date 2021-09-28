Cavender Auto Family acquires 6 Texas luxury dealerships

Cavender Auto Family on Monday closed on its acquisition of six Texas luxury dealerships, doubling its store count to 12 and increasing annual revenue by about a fifth.

Cavender bought Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz stores in Lubbock and a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Midland from David Alderson of Alderson Auto Group. The deal was announced in early May, pending automaker approvals. Terms weren't disclosed.

The stores have been renamed Audi Lubbock, BMW of Lubbock, Cavender Cadillac of Lubbock, Cavender Lexus of Lubbock, Mercedes-Benz of Lubbock and Mercedes-Benz of Midland.