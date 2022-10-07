Carvana's license at Michigan store suspended over multiple violations

In another setback for the used-vehicle retailer, a Michigan investigation cited Carvana for repeated violations covering titles, registrations and odometers.

Crain's Detroit Business
BLOOMBERG

Carvana's store in Novi, Mich., has been suspended by the state over multiple violations.

Used-vehicle retailer Carvana, facing another setback, had its license suspended by Michigan on Friday for repeated violations covering titles, registrations and odometers.

Michigan's Department of State on Friday said that the license for Carvana had been summarily suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered during an investigation of multiple no-title complaints from consumers, the state said.

The state said the violations by Carvana include:

  • Failing to make application for title and registration within 15 days of delivery for 112 customers since agreeing to an earlier probation extension
  • Committing fraudulent acts in connection with selling or otherwise dealing in vehicles where Carvana employees admitted to destroying title applications and all applicable documents pertaining to the sale of three vehicles that were sold to customers and Carvana took the vehicles back
  • Failing to maintain odometer records
  • Improperly issuing temporary registrations
  • Failing to have records available for inspection during reasonable or established business hours
  • Possessing improper odometer disclosure records on which the odometer disclosure had been signed on behalf of the purchaser
  • Violating terms of a probation agreement 127 times

"These continued violations create an ongoing imminent threat to the public health, safety or welfare of the public, requiring emergency action," MDOS said in a statement, adding that it will seek to revoke the dealer's license at an administrative hearing.

A Carvana spokesperson said the state's action represents another example of gross regulatory overreach that illegally harms both the company and Michigan residents.

"Over 98 percent of our Michigan customers receive their registration in a timely manner and the state's suspension, which came without any notice and in illegal violation of Carvana's due process, is based on isolated incidents representing 1 percent of our Michigan sales," the spokesman said. "Carvana is ready and willing to discuss a swift resolution with the state, as we've already solved their concerns. In the meantime, Carvana will continue selling cars to Michigan customers."
 

Related Article
Timeline: Carvana's rough stretch in 2022

According to the state, the issues go back to at least February 2021, when MDOS regulatory staff conducted a general compliance inspection and assessed multiple notices of noncompliance.

On May 7, 2021, Carvana entered an 18-month probation agreement with a $2,500 fine and admitted to several violations of the state's vehicle code. All dealership employees that handled paperwork were to attend the state's dealer training program. On Feb. 7, 2022, Carvana representatives signed a six-month probation extension with a $5,000 fine and admission of several more code violations.

The department later received several more no-title complaints from consumers and conducted the probe that led to the current violations and license suspension.

Carvana is facing similar scrutiny in Illinois.

The retailer, which found success with its online used-car retail model during the COVID-19 pandemic, has racked up financial losses as demand falls because of higher used-vehicle prices and rising interest rates. The company lost $945 million in the first half of the year.

Auburn Hills, Mich., was recently selected as the potential location for a second Carvana location in the state.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fewer windows opens door to seamless sales process
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
CDK-MAIN_i.jpg
Fewer windows opens door to seamless sales process
ariya-MAIN_i.jpg
Nissan Ariya EV finally arriving in U.S. ... but without tax credits
prologue-MAIN_i.jpg
Honda Prologue rollout to get retail assist from new CR-V hybrid
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-3-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive