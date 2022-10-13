Carvana asks Michigan consumers to sign petition following license suspension

Carvana Co. launched a petition asking for support from consumers in Michigan after the company's license to operate in the state was suspended last week.

In an email sent out Wednesday, the online used-vehicle retailer asked consumers to sign the petition "to support keeping Carvana and online, hassle-free car buying available without interruption in Michigan."

Michigan's Department of State said last Friday that it was suspending Carvana's license for a multitude of alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, including repeated infractions pertaining to titles, registrations and odometers. Those were discovered during an investigation of several no-title complaints from consumers, the state said.

"We believe Carvana is being singled out in order to protect antiquated paperwork and legal requirements that we don't feel are in the best interest of customers," Carvana said in the email.