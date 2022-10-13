Carvana asks Michigan consumers to sign petition following license suspension

Carvana's license to operate in the state was suspended last week

BLOOMBERG

Carvana Co. launched a petition asking for support from consumers in Michigan after the company's license to operate in the state was suspended last week.

In an email sent out Wednesday, the online used-vehicle retailer asked consumers to sign the petition "to support keeping Carvana and online, hassle-free car buying available without interruption in Michigan."

Michigan's Department of State said last Friday that it was suspending Carvana's license for a multitude of alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, including repeated infractions pertaining to titles, registrations and odometers. Those were discovered during an investigation of several no-title complaints from consumers, the state said.

"We believe Carvana is being singled out in order to protect antiquated paperwork and legal requirements that we don't feel are in the best interest of customers," Carvana said in the email.

The company issued a similar request to Illinois consumers in late July following a period of continued scrutiny from Illinois regulators. More than 6,000 people responded in support of allowing Carvana to keep operating in the state, according to Carvana.

Carvana is likely to mount a legal challenge to the Michigan Department of State's suspension of its license. The company chose to take that route in Illinois in July, after the Illinois secretary of state reinstated an earlier suspension of its license.

Carvana filed for a temporary restraining order against the agency, which was later granted by a judge in Illinois' DuPage County.

Letter
to the
Editor





