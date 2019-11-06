Cars.com reports Q3 loss related to strategic review process

Cars.com lost money in the third quarter, driven by a charge against earnings related to the end of its nearly yearlong strategic review.

The Chicago dealership technology company reported Wednesday that it swung to a $426.2 million net loss in the quarter, compared with a $15.8 million profit in the same quarter a year ago. It would have reported a profit, if not for a noncash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $461.5 million it recorded in the quarter. The charge was prompted by a steep decline in share price after the strategic review did not yield a buyer for the company.

Revenue dropped about 10 percent in the quarter to $152.1 million, which the company attributed to a drop in dealer customers and a $7.9 million reduction in national advertising revenue. The company said it has fully converted all of its affiliate customers, which received discounts, into accounts charged at full retail rates.

Dealer customers declined to 18,635 in the quarter, from 18,891 in the prior quarter, Cars.com said. It did not immediately compare the number of dealer customers to the same quarter in 2018.

Cars.com said its results were aligned with expectations.

Average revenue per dealer fell 2 percent from a year ago to $2,069, excluding revenue from websites and other digital products in its Dealer Inspire unit. Cars.com said growth in its digital business partially offset the declines in dealer customers and revenue.

"With the affiliate conversions complete, our traffic and solutions strategy ramping, the tech transformation progressing on schedule and our continued focus on operational efficiencies, we remain on track to deliver our 2019 outlook," Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter said in a news release.

Cars.com also reported the number of average unique monthly visitors rose 22 percent from a year earlier, and total traffic increased 27 percent. Mobile traffic grew 37 percent from a year ago and now makes up 73 percent of all traffic, up from 68 percent in the same quarter last year.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for the 2019 fiscal year of revenue decline of 6 to 9 percent.

Cars.com also said Wednesday that it hired Dean Evans, Hyundai's chief marketing officer until last month, to fill a newly created executive vice president role. Evans will be responsible for leading marketing efforts around digital video, which the company says is a more efficient use of marketing resources than TV advertising.

Evans' hire follows the end of Cars.com's strategic review process, which had been triggered by an activist investor. When Vetter announced the end of the review during the company's second-quarter earnings call in August, shares plunged by about half in a week.

The company said the impairment charge related to the review should not affect future operations or liquidity.