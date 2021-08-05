Cars.com posts positive Q2 net income after two years of losses

After two years of second-quarter losses, Cars.com on Thursday reported a profit for the second quarter of 2021, as its roster of dealership customers swelled and the pace of customers shopping on its website increased.

The dealership technology company posted net income of $6 million last quarter compared with a net loss of $24.6 million in the same period of 2020, which was affected by the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Last quarter's results also were better than the second quarter of 2019, when Cars.com reported a loss of $6 million.

Revenue rose to $155.5 million, a 52 percent increase over the second quarter of 2020, when the company offered listings discounts as a dealership pandemic relief measure. At the time, Cars.com issued invoice credits to dealership customers of 30 to 50 percent.

2021's second-quarter revenue also exceeded revenue for the same period in 2019 by 4.9 percent.

CFO Sonia Jain called the quarter "solid" and said it exceeded guidance.

"Looking ahead, we are in a strong operational and financial position, which gives us confidence that we'll achieve our third quarter guidance and enables us to continue to strategically deploy capital to invest in organic opportunities, pay down our debt and pursue bolt-on acquisitions," Jain said in a statement.

The company has cut its leverage ratio to 2.4, she said. A year ago, it stood at 4.1, according to Jain.

Dealership customers returned to Cars.com last quarter after a decline last year. The company's dealership count rose 5 percent to 18,845, though this base still remained below the tally of 18,891 at the end of 2019's second quarter.

"Dealers know that their cars still need to be found,” CEO Alex Vetter said during an earnings call Thursday. It was the fourth consecutive quarter of dealer growth, he said.

The company's monthly average revenue per dealership client jumped 59 percent to $2,299. That average would have risen 10 percent if not for last year's dealer invoice credits, according to the company.

Vetter called the Fuel streaming video advertising service one of the primary factors behind the increase in Cars.com revenue per dealer. The product is available to existing Cars.com dealers and was “highly accretive,” he told analysts.

The average Fuel user buying geographic exclusivity generated an average revenue “hovering north of $8,000 dollars per month” for Cars.com, Vetter said.

Cars.com pitches Fuel as a more precise alternative to TV ad buys. The service places video spots in front of Cars.com visitors on platforms like Instagram and Hulu. Many dealers have used Fuel to offer to buy customers’ vehicles, Vetter noted.

Vetter estimated Fuel to have a presence in at least 10 percent of ZIP codes. The service was in the “early innings” but could ultimately reach between 2,000 and 3,000 dealers, Vetter said.

“There’s a lot of headroom to go on Fuel,” he said.

Shoppers also showed more interest in Cars.com. Average monthly unique visitors climbed 16 percent to 26.4 million, while overall second-quarter website traffic rose 10 percent to 158.4 million visitors. Both traffic metrics exceeded the interest encountered in the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019.