CarMax plans to fill 3,700 positions by end of year

CarMax, the nation's largest used-vehicle retailer, plans to fill 3,700 positions by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

CarMax said it is looking to hire about 1,400 auto technicians and service operations associates, including detailers and painters. Auto technicians are paid $19 to $53 an hour, according to the company.

The company also wants to hire about 700 customer service consultants, assistants and managers who will work directly online and over the phone with customers. Pay for consultants is $18 to $20 an hour. Some of those positions are work-from-home eligible, CarMax said.

CarMax is seeking another 900 store sales and business office associates who would work directly with vehicle buyers.

The company said it further plans to hire about 150 people to bolster its technology operations. That includes software engineers, architects, managers, analysts and others. Those positions are based out of the company's Dallas Technology Innovation Center or corporate headquarters in Richmond, Va. Some of those jobs may be hybrid or remote.

CarMax has more than 27,000 employees and 220 stores across the nation.