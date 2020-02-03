CarMax eyes insight from Edmunds

CarMax CEO Bill Nash said Edmunds' proprietary content, market insights and user experience related to car buying and selling will help the retailer, the biggest seller of used vehicles in the country, deepen its relationship with online shoppers.

"Consumers trust Edmunds for its in-depth, expert-driven automotive editorial content and unbiased reviews," Nash said in a statement. "Edmunds has also made significant investments in digital innovations over the last several years that align with our continued focus on enhancing the customer experience online."

Neither CarMax nor Edmunds would make a company executive available for an interview. A CarMax representative said the retailer would not comment beyond what was in the deal announcement.

Edmunds declined to elaborate on the investment, including whether CarMax will hold any seats on Edmunds' board.

CarMax's investment in Edmunds took some analysts by surprise.

"I wasn't aware that they were looking for investments in online companies or any company of this type," said Seth Basham, an analyst with Wedbush Securities. He noted CarMax has made smaller investments in the past, such as a $5 million stake in auto-service provider RepairPal in 2017. "But this is certainly a little bit different and a little bit bigger."

CarMax's investment in Edmunds is happening amid broader disruption in the used-car space — notably from online startups such as Carvana and Vroom.