CarGurus seeks to boost paying dealers

Growth in customer subscription revenue helped boost third-party vehicle listings site CarGurus in 2019.

The Cambridge, Mass., marketplace company on Thursday reported revenue of $158.2 million in the fourth quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2019, up 25 percent from the same period a year ago. Marketplace subscriptions brought in $140.6 million, a jump of 24 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Net income for the fourth quarter grew by 6 percent, to $13.2 million, over the same period a year ago.

For the full year, CarGurus reported revenue of $588.9 million, up nearly 30 percent from 2018. Subscription revenue of $526 million also was up by 30 percent from a year ago.

But profit slid by 35 percent for the full year, to $42.1 million. CarGurus said that's due to a tax benefit of $39.7 million it recorded in 2018 that is largely attributed to the impact of the company's post-IPO share price on equity compensation plans, and that lifted its earnings last year.