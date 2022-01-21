Vehicle prices grew faster than U.S. wages in 2021, study says

U.S. private sector employees needed more time to save enough money to buy used and new cars last year as vehicle prices ballooned faster than wages grew, a study by consulting firm Anderson Economic Group concluded.
The Consumer Price Index — a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics measurement of the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for an assortment of goods and services — soared 37 percent for used vehicles in December 2021 compared with December 2020, according to findings released Thursday by Anderson. New-vehicle prices shot up 12 percent over that same time period.
Those price surges have been exacerbated by a combination of high consumer demand for vehicles and parts shortages that have constrained new-car production and put pressure on dealership inventory levels. And average weekly earnings for all private sector jobs in the U.S. in 2021 grew at a pace that couldn't keep up with the surges — from $1,035 in December 2020 to $1,085 in December 2021, an increase of about 4.9 percent, according to Anderson's analysis.