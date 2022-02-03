Canada's Steele Auto expands its U.S. footprint in Texas

Steele Auto Group, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, has added to its Texas dealership count with the purchase of two Hyundai stores.

Steele Auto said this week that it acquired Roger Beasley Hyundai Kyle and Roger Beasley Hyundai New Braunfels from Roger Beasley Auto Group. With its latest acquisition, Steele Auto now owns five dealerships in the U.S., all in Texas.

A transaction date wasn't immediately available. The dealerships were renamed Steele Hyundai Kyle and Steele Hyundai New Braunfels. Kyle is a fast-growing city south of Austin, and New Braunfels is located along Interstate 35 between Austin and San Antonio.

"Given our strong relationship with Hyundai Canada, we are proud to partner with and continue our relationship with Hyundai in the U.S.," Steele Auto President Kim Day said in a statement Wednesday, adding the new stores would complement the group's existing dealerships in Texas.

Steele Auto entered the U.S. in early 2020, buying Luling Chevrolet-Buick-GMC from dealer Carroll Barron.