Can VW get its groovy back?

Dealers say and executives admit that part of the issue over the years has been the automaker's executive rotation system, in which executives spend temporary stints in different markets, such as North America, to gather global experience while working for the parent company in Wolfsburg. The frequent rotations meant the executives would spend 12 to 18 months learning the U.S. market, and a second brief period trying to implement what they thought were fixes, before they rotated out and the process would start over. As the first American to lead Volkswagen in 25 years and given a broad mandate and near autonomy to do what he thinks is best, Keogh is positioned to break that cycle.

Volkswagen of America's long-term goal to return to the 5 percent market share it enjoyed in the U.S. in 1970 by 2028 wasn't given directly to Keogh. Instead, he inherited it when he took over for Hinrich Woebcken as CEO of Volkswagen of America in November 2018. Herbert Diess, CEO of parent company Volkswagen AG, issued the challenge to Woebcken, and later to Keogh, because Volkswagen has underperformed in the U.S. for decades.

"I think Volkswagen has big potential here in the United States. Everyone knows Volkswagen. Most people think positively about the brand because they have their history with Volkswagen. We have been talking about your family, and so many families, that owned a Beetle, or they had a [Micro]bus," Diess told Automotive News in late 2018. "Volkswagen is still present. I think we come now with quite suitable products for the United States."

In that same interview, Diess laid much of the blame for the brand's decades of lackluster performance in the U.S. on global headquarters. "Because of a lack of consistency in the strategy, also the leadership, [because] we had so many changes. Probably also because we didn't listen to the market enough, to the customers, and we always tried to sell the cars we had in Europe, here. We didn't work on a consistent brand perception, brand message. There was too much change over the years."

Diess gave Keogh nearly free rein to do whatever he needed to do product-wise to restore the brand's hippie-era mojo, when VW posted its best-ever U.S. sales and market share totals with just two equally iconic models: the Beetle and the Microbus.