Nissan jumped into the brave new world of digital retailing this spring, rolling out a nationwide online shopping platform.

And while hundreds of dealers have already adopted the retail tool, Nissan faces a sales job to get hundreds more on board.

While digital retailing is rapidly sweeping over the retail industry, some dealers are cautious about becoming early adopters of new platforms.

At the same time, public dealership groups with several franchises are unlikely to adopt a factory platform because they have standardized digital retailing systems across multiple brands.

But Nissan is hoping to overcome the hesitancy with a glitzy marketing campaign to win over dealers and drive consumer awareness of [email protected]