Bollinger prices its electric trucks at $125,000

Bollinger Motors, a Detroit startup venture to produce electric pickups and SUVs, said today that its first two proposed models will go on sale in 2021 priced at $125,000.

Bollinger announced the target price for the two vehicles, one configured like a traditional pickup, the other more like an SUV, as well as more technical details about its plans, while also saying it has opened its order books to begin accepting $1,000 refundable deposits for the models.

But the venture still has hurdles to clear. Bollinger is attempting to raise $100 million to complete development of the battery-powered trucks, and it must also close on a deal with a contract manufacturer to assemble them.

The B1 SUV and the B2 truck model will be powered by twin permanent magnet electric motors, one on each axle delivering full-time four-wheel drive.

Bollinger said that the motors are rated at a combined 614 hp and generate a diesel-like 668 pound-feet of torque. Both vehicles will have front and rear electronic locking differentials.

The company has targeted a driving range for both of 200 miles per full charge, with the fastest possible charging time of 75 minutes. The trucks will be able to haul as much as 5,000 pounds and will be engineered for off-road use, according to the company.

"We're going to production with all of the components and features that our team developed from the start," CEO and founder Robert Bollinger said in a statement. "We're staying true to our DNA. Our trucks deliver a level of performance unlike anything on the market or coming to market."

Bollinger is also facing competition as a startup venture from another proposed manufacturer of electric trucks, Rivian.

But Rivian's vehicles are aimed at a mainstream light-truck market. Bollinger's proposed vehicles are Class 3, which means they are the equivalent of heavy-duty trucks over 8,500 pounds gross vehicle weight, and do not have to conform to the same safety standards as smaller consumer vehicles.

As envisioned, the B1 and B2 do not have driver or passenger-side airbags.

Ford is also planning an electric version of the F-150 and General Motors is reportedly considering relaunching the Hummer brand with an electric SUV.

Bollinger previously operated from Hobart, N.Y., but moved to suburban Detroit last year to complete its vehicle development. Last month, the company showed two versions of the B1 and B2 that it said were near production-ready.

Bollinger originally planned to renovate an unused Detroit plant to assemble its vehicles, but the company changed plans over the summer.

The company is now evaluating manufacturers that are experienced in manufacturing low-volume aluminum vehicles with electric drivetrains, the company said. It also said it is in negotiations with several entities to secure funding for production.