BMW provides speed-trap alert subscription option

BMW’s traffic camera service alerts drivers in real time through their infotainment display.

BMW is offering an early-warning system that alerts drivers to the use of speed detection devices and traffic speed and red-light cameras on their route.

The new factory feature is an automated version of a similar service offered by the Google-owned Waze navigation app, which relies on drivers to self-report speed traps and the presence of other traffic-enforcement measures.

But unlike Waze's crowd-sourced approach, BMW's Traffic Camera Information service relies on a nationwide network of public fixed and mobile traffic camera locations, coupled with data from radar and laser detectors, to alert drivers in real time through their infotainment display.

That service, powered by Here Technologies and Cedar Electronics, is part of BMW's ConnectedDrive suite, which includes advanced real-time traffic information, a concierge service and online speech processing technology.

BMW includes the traffic camera information service as a three-month trial on certain 2021 model year vehicles. After that period, owners must decide whether to continue it at a cost of $25 for 15 months.

Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst for Guidehouse Insights who has been tracking such emerging technologies, described the service as an "insurance policy" against speeding tickets.

"For decades, people have used radar detectors for the same purpose," Abuelsamid said. "You're spending a little bit of money to get that peace of mind, knowing that you're going to get some advanced warning."

Recurring revenue

BMW's move is part of an industry wave of software-based services that add functionality, personalization and convenience on a subscription basis.

The upgrades include in-dash applications to deliver a trove of features and software that can reprogram a car's functionality and driving characteristics.

The industry's drive toward the subscription model is twofold: generate recurring revenue streams and deliver unique in-car experiences.

BMW is not alone in monetizing dashboard real estate.

Tesla offers downloadable extras such as Premium Connectivity or Acceleration Boost for certain models. Mercedes-Benz offers a downloadable Track Pace option for AMG owners that lets them record lap times and visualize their racing performance on a head-up display.

The recurring revenue from subscriptions makes a compelling case for automakers to invest in pay-as-you-go features, Abuelsamid said.

"If you can get people to sign up and pay a few bucks a month every month a year, that's revenue you can count on," he said.

Will they pay?

While consumers have shown a willingness to subscribe to music and video streaming services, it remains to be seen if that carries over to vehicle features.

"It used to be that you buy your car off the lot, you make your monthly payment on the car, and when the car is paid off, you're done," Abuelsamid said. "You're not paying in perpetuity."

But as the subscription model takes hold in the auto industry, consumers could find themselves having to pay a recurring fee for more traditional features such as heated seats and adaptive cruise control.

"There is a risk of subscription fatigue," Abuelsamid said. "When you have 30 services that you're subscribing to, that's going to start to hurt eventually."

