Baker Auto Group expands into Florida

Owner Brandon Baker purchased the Arcadia, Fla., dealership on March 29 from Mark Schlundt and Matt Kratzer.

Baker Auto Group, with two stores in New Jersey, has expanded into Florida, last month buying its first store there.

Owner Brandon Baker on March 29 bought DeSoto Auto Mall in Arcadia, Fla., from Mark Schlundt and Matt Kratzer. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

The auto mall, north of Fort Myers, includes Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands under one roof. The store will operate as DeSoto Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram.

Baker owns Victory Subaru in Somerset, N.J., and Baker Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Princeton, N.J.

Bel Air Partners, a buy-sell firm in Hopewell, N.J., advised the buyer in the transaction.

Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

