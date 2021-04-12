Baker Auto Group expands into Florida

Baker Auto Group, with two stores in New Jersey, has expanded into Florida, last month buying its first store there.

Owner Brandon Baker on March 29 bought DeSoto Auto Mall in Arcadia, Fla., from Mark Schlundt and Matt Kratzer. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

The auto mall, north of Fort Myers, includes Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands under one roof. The store will operate as DeSoto Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram.

Baker owns Victory Subaru in Somerset, N.J., and Baker Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Princeton, N.J.

Bel Air Partners, a buy-sell firm in Hopewell, N.J., advised the buyer in the transaction.