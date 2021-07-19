AutoNation Q2 revenue sets all-time high; net income soars

AutoNation Inc.'s net income jumped in the second quarter on record revenue generated by surges in new- and used-vehicle sales and higher margins.

AutoNation Inc. generated record revenue in the second quarter on higher vehicle margins, as new- and used-vehicle sales sharply increased from the pandemic-scarred period a year earlier.

The auto retail giant said Monday that its net income soared 38 percent to $384.8 million. Revenue surged 54 percent to $7 billion. The quarter a year earlier included a $161 million after-tax, noncash gain related to AutoNation's investment in online used-vehicle retailer Vroom Inc.

"Demand continues to outpace supply for new vehicles," CEO Mike Jackson said in a statement. "We expect this to continue into 2022 due to consumers' preference for personal transportation coupled with lower interest rates."

In April, AutoNation said it would expand its used vehicle-only AutoNation USA business from five stores to more than 130 by the end of 2026.

During the quarter, an AutoNation USA store opened in San Antonio, a new market. The company said the store was profitable in its first month.

Another four AutoNation USA stores are expected to open by year's end, and 12 are slated to open in 2022.

AutoNation shares fell 0.5 percent to $102.02 in morning trading Monday in New York.

Records: Second-quarter revenue; second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.83, up 52 percent; second-quarter same-store finance and insurance gross profit per vehicle of $2,342, up $167.

Sales: New-vehicle sales jumped 42 percent to 77,164. Used-vehicle sales increased 37 percent to 80,589.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales on a same-store basis also rose 42 percent, to 77,081. That is less than the 49 percent increase in U.S. new light-vehicle sales across the industry during the second quarter, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center. Used-vehicle sales on a same-store basis increased 37 percent to 80,305.

AutoNation, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 249,654 new vehicles in 2020. It retailed 241,182 used vehicles for the same period, ranking it No. 3 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 used-vehicle retailers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
How Ford plans to ease glut of unfinished vehicles, get them in dealers' hands
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Newly manufactured Ford F-150 pickup trucks are seen waiting for missing parts in Dearborn, Michigan
How Ford plans to ease glut of unfinished vehicles, get them in dealers' hands
Tesla subscription
Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
Mitsubishi Quakertown
Kendall Automotive, Dunhill Auto acquire stores
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive