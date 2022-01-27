AutoNation President Jim Bender set to retire in March

AutoNation Inc.'s president and COO Jim Bender will retire effective March 4, the auto retail giant said late Wednesday in a regulatory filing.
Bender notified the company on Tuesday that he plans to retire from the auto retailer, according to the filing, and CEO Mike Manley will take over Bender's responsibilities until a successor is named.
Those responsibilities include overseeing new- and used-vehicle sales, finance and insurance, service, manufacturer relations and corporate development, which Bender added in September 2020, according to his executive profile.
Bender, a longtime AutoNation executive, has been COO since July 2019 and added the president title in April 2020.