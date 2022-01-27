AutoNation President Jim Bender set to retire in March

Manley, hired to fill the CEO job long held by Mike Jackson, joined AutoNation on Nov. 1 after a long executive career with Stellantis and predecessor Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Rick Nelson, an analyst from Stephens Inc., in a note to investors Wednesday, said Bender is 66 and had been with AutoNation since 2000.

"We are not surprised to see changes in the executive ranks following the new CEO appointment in November 2021 and given Bender's retirement age," Nelson wrote. "We do not believe this move signals any major changes to the company's strategy."

AutoNation Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 249,654 new vehicles in 2020.