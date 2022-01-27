AutoNation President Jim Bender set to retire in March

AutoNation said CEO Mike Manley would assume the president and COO roles for now

LinkedIn

AutoNation President Jim Bender

AutoNation Inc.'s president and COO Jim Bender will retire effective March 4, the auto retail giant said late Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

Bender notified the company on Tuesday that he plans to retire from the auto retailer, according to the filing, and CEO Mike Manley will take over Bender's responsibilities until a successor is named.

Those responsibilities include overseeing new- and used-vehicle sales, finance and insurance, service, manufacturer relations and corporate development, which Bender added in September 2020, according to his executive profile.

Bender, a longtime AutoNation executive, has been COO since July 2019 and added the president title in April 2020.

Related Article
Former FCA chief Mike Manley named CEO of AutoNation

Manley, hired to fill the CEO job long held by Mike Jackson, joined AutoNation on Nov. 1 after a long executive career with Stellantis and predecessor Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Rick Nelson, an analyst from Stephens Inc., in a note to investors Wednesday, said Bender is 66 and had been with AutoNation since 2000.

"We are not surprised to see changes in the executive ranks following the new CEO appointment in November 2021 and given Bender's retirement age," Nelson wrote. "We do not believe this move signals any major changes to the company's strategy."

AutoNation Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 249,654 new vehicles in 2020.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Knight Automotive Group of western Canada buys two California Ford dealerships
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Sunriseford-MAIN_i.jpg
Knight Automotive Group of western Canada buys two California Ford dealerships
Kia EV6
Kia EV6 priced at $42,115 with 232-mile range
EdReillySubaru-MAIN_i.jpg
Four dealerships sell in South, Northeast
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-24-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive