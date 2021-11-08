AutoNation completes acquisition of Priority 1 Automotive, adds 9 stores in Maryland

AutoNation Inc. on Monday closed on the purchase of nine Maryland dealerships from Priority 1 Automotive Group in a deal the auto retail giant announced last month.

Lou Cohen, president of Priority 1 Automotive of Towson, Md., confirmed the closing to Automotive News.

AutoNation previously said the acquisition, which includes three collision centers, will add $420 million in annual revenue. It comes in a region where the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer has several stores.

This transaction of luxury dealerships marks AutoNation's second large dealership purchase of the year. To date, AutoNation has acquired 20 dealerships in 2021. In September, AutoNation closed on the acquisition of 11 dealerships in South Carolina and Georgia from Peacock Automotive Group.