Automotive News LinkedIn Live: The FTC's proposed crackdown on dealership online advertising and F&I

Bring your questions to a conversation about the Federal Trade Commission's proposed new rules for dealership online advertising and F&I offices.

Join us for a live conversation with two industry experts on a topic critical to dealers: the Federal Trade Commission's proposals to crack down on dealership websites and finance and insurance offices.

Jean Noonan is a partner at the law firm Hudson Cook and focuses on consumer financial services and lending and helps clients with compliance on complex regulation. She's former associate director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Shannon Robertson is executive director of the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals. He has led training and certification programs for F&I professionals. He also was a managing director at Fidelity and leasing consultant at D&M Leasing.

Bring your questions to the conversation, which will start at noon Eastern on Wednesday, July 27, on the Automotive News LinkedIn page.

AutoNation to boost used-car business with CIG Financial deal
