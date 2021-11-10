AutoCanada, Shottenkirk among buyers in recent dealership acquisitions

Two dealership groups expanded in the fourth quarter — including publicly traded Canadian retailer AutoCanada Inc. buying a dealership in Illinois — while a couple bought another upstate New York dealership late in the third quarter.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic- and import-brand stores. One of the transactions involved a dealership group ranked on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S.

AutoCanada adds Stellantis store in Illinois

Publicly traded AutoCanada has purchased its first Stellantis dealership in the U.S.

AutoCanada, of Edmonton, Alberta, on Thursday bought Crystal Lake Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Illinois from Gary Rosenberg. Crystal Lake is northwest of Chicago.

AutoCanada, which has dealerships in the U.S. in Illinois under Leader Automotive Group, said the store would add about $72 million in annual revenues in "an attractive growth market."

"We see strong potential for continued growth and improvement in the U.S., with the right management team in place and the right focus on selling cars and driving profitability," AutoCanada Executive Chairman Paul Antony said in a statement.

In October 2020, AutoCanada and Leader Automotive bought Autohaus of Peoria in Illinois, a dealership that includes Porsche, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen brands.