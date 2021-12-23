Two dealership groups add stores in Ky., Colo. in December deals

Jeff Wyler Automotive Family Inc. on Monday acquired its second Mercedes-Benz store when it bought Mercedes-Benz of Louisville from Peterson Automotive Collection, owned by David Peterson.

"We know and love the community and take great pride in continuing the Mercedes-Benz legacy in Louisville," David Wyler, president of Jeff Wyler Automotive, said in a statement. "It is an honor and a responsibility we do not take lightly."

Jeff Wyler Automotive, of Milford, Ohio, also owns Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell in Kentucky, near Cincinnati.

In July, Hudson Automotive Group, of Charleston, S.C., said it planned to buy all three Mercedes-Benz dealerships from Peterson Automotive Collection, which included two locations in Ohio, in addition to the Louisville store.

Instead, Hudson Automotive on Dec. 7 bought just Mercedes-Benz of Cincinnati and Mercedes-Benz of West Chester. At the time, Hudson Automotive CEO David Hudson declined to comment on why the Louisville store wasn't included in the Dec. 7 acquisition, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Mercedes-Benz of Louisville is Jeff Wyler Automotive's fourth dealership in the Louisville market. The group also has dealerships in Indiana, in addition to Ohio and Kentucky.

Bill Scrivner and Mike Sims of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a buy-sell firm in Frisco, Texas, represented Peterson Automotive in the sale to the Wyler.

Jeff Wyler Automotive ranks No. 38 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 21,592 new vehicles in 2020.