Audi store involved in VW-Napleton litigation purchased by another group

An Audi dealership that was one of the stores at the center of a lawsuit filed by Volkswagen of America against Napleton Automotive Group has been acquired by another dealership group.

Burlington Automotive Group acquired Audi Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on May 17 from Wyoming Valley Motors.

Burlington Automotive, led by Randy Lebowitz, Jake Lebowitz and Wayne Hileman, now has nine dealerships, according to DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company. Dave Cantin and Brian Brown of DCG Acquisitions handled the transaction.

Napleton Automotive had been set to acquire the Audi dealership on multiple occasions dating to at least 2016. The latest deal collapsed last year.

Volkswagen of America last year asked a federal court in Pennsylvania to enforce a 2017 court order related to that store, and a judge ruled in August 2020 in Volkswagen's favor, deeming purchase agreements between Napleton and Wyoming Valley for its Audi store and a Volkswagen store "null and void."