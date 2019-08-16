Audi offers shoppers 7 days of free car rentals

Audi of America, seeking an edge in the competitive luxury segment, is offering seven complimentary days of rental service to customers who buy or lease a 2019 or newer vehicle.

The Always Audi program will be offered via Silvercar by Audi, born from the automaker's acquisition of Silvercar Inc. in 2017. Always Audi customers may drive current or earlier models of the A4, A5 Cabriolet, Q5 and Q7, the brand said in a news release. Silvercar has 26 locations throughout the U.S.

Audi spokeswoman Michele Lucarelli told Automotive News last week the new program has an estimated value of $665.

"Looking at the average cost of rental across all of the markets, it's closer to $95 per rental day," Lucarelli said.

Additional perks include onboard Wi-Fi, navigation and SirusXM satellite radio and zero-fee car seat rentals. In addition, there are no mileage restrictions.